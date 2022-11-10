×
Day after release from jail, Sanjay Raut meets Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 10 November,2022 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Raut said former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stood by his family members while he was in jail

Sanjay Raut met Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. Pic/ Shiv Sena


Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met his party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, a day after the Rajya Sabha member's release from jail in a money laundering case.


Uddhav Thackeray's son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray greeted Raut outside the Thackerays' private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.



Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Raut said former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stood by his family members while he was in jail.


The Rajya Sabha member also claimed his arrest was political and that such kind of vendetta politics was not seen in the country earlier.

After his release from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday evening, Raut said he spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over phone and the latter's voice became heavy, implying an emotional interaction between them.

Raut and Uddhav Thackeray are known to be close associates.

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Rajya Sabha member Raut on Wednesday, saying his arrest was illegal and a "witch-hunt.

The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

