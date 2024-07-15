Bhujbal, who belongs to the rival NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited former Union minister Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Day after veiled barb at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal meets him in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai on Monday, a day after a veiled attack at the latter for the opposition's boycott of an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue, reported news agency PTI.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the rival NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited former Union minister Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai, reported PTI.

He has so far not given any reason for the meeting.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), did not turn up at the all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 9, claiming the opposition was not taken into confidence on the Maratha reservation issue.

Sources in the NCP suggested Bhujbal was having a feeling of not being heard in the party. He is with Ajit Pawar's outfit, but politically alienated within the party, they added, reported PTI.

Asked about Bhujbal's meeting with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, state minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said it is a customary practice in Maharashtra for political leaders to engage in discussions with one another regardless of their ideological differences, reported PTI.

"It is unjust to scrutinise every interaction between two leaders and draw premature conclusions," he said, reported PTI.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said, "It is a reflection of Sharad Pawar's generosity that he allocates time to individuals who hold contrasting views, even within the public domain," reported PTI.

"I am not concerned about the internal affairs of Bhujbal's party. Let the meeting take place if he desires to meet Pawar and he has granted him an audience," Awhad added, reported PTI.

Bhujbal on Sunday claimed the opposition leaders stayed away from the meeting on July 9 "after a phone call from Baramati at 5 pm", reported PTI.

Notably, Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district is the bastion of 83-year-old NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

"When social issues come up, it is expected that a senior leader like Sharad Pawar should have come for the meeting and given his inputs. Deliberately boycotting and then giving advice is not right," Bhujbal said while speaking at a rally in Baramati which was addressed by Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar.

"Opposition leaders stayed away from the meeting after a phone call from Baramati at 5 pm," Bhujbal claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)