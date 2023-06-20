Declare June 20 as World Traitors' Day: Sanjay Raut's appeal to UN Secretary-General

Sanjay Raut noted how the 40 MLAs including Eknath Shinde left Mumbai and moved to Gujarat on June 20 after being instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged BJP for the downfall of the Mahavikas Aghadi government

Sanjay Raut. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has petitioned the United Nations to declare June 20 as 'World Traitors Day' to mark the day 40 legislators from Shiv Sena, including the current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to split the Shiv Sena into two factions, news agency ANI reported.

"I am writing to you with an appeal to observe June 20 as World Traitors Day. Sir, I represent a party called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and am a parliamentarian from the Upper House in India. My party Shiv Sena (UBT) hails from Maharashtra, a prominent state in western India. It was started by Mr Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966 who championed the cause of local youth in Mumbai. (erstwhile Bombay)," Raut said in his letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he posted on his Twitter.

"My party is now being led by Mr Uddhav Thackeray and he was the CM of Maharashtra from November 28, 2019 to June 29, 2022," Raut said, as quoted by ANI.

Raut noted how the 40 MLAs including Eknath Shinde left Mumbai and moved to Gujarat on June 20 after being instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged BJP for the downfall of the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

"On June 20, a huge group of 40 legislators from our Shiv Sena left us after being instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Each of them is said to have taken Rs 50 crores to defect. The BJP used all their might to ensure that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra led by Uddhav Thackeray fell," he saod.

"The 40 MLAs who stabbed us were led by a leading legislator Mr Eknath Shinde (who is now the CM of Maharashtra). Alongwith them 10 more Independents supporting the MVA government left us," he added.

He further said that the MLAs have taken advantage of Uddhav Thackeray's illness who was ailing due to two major surgeries he underwent on November 12 and 19, 2021 and appealed to make June 20 as 'World Traitors Day'.

"The process of leaving began on June 20 when Eknath Shinde and others left Mumbai for a neighbouring state of Gujarat. They desorted Uddhav Thackeray who was an ailing man and underwent two major surgeries on November 12 and November 19, 2021. Each one of them took advantage of his illness," Raut said in his letter.

"Hence, I am appealing to you to make June 20 as World Traitors Day just as June 21 is observed as World Yoga Day. This must be done so that World remembers Traitors," he further added.

(With ANI inputs)