Breaking News
March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins
Aaditya Thackeray seeks Lokayukta probe into complaint about 'corruption' in BMC
Mumbai reports 24 Covid-19 cases, one death
CBI summons Sameer Wankhede in alleged extortion case
PM Modi will inaugurate Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express virtually on Thursday
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Delay in decision on disqualification of MLAs may put question mark on Speakers position NCP

Delay in decision on disqualification of MLAs may put question mark on Speaker's position: NCP

Updated on: 17 May,2023 09:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take decisions in accordance with his authority as 'constitutional head of the state legislature,' NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Twitter

Delay in decision on disqualification of MLAs may put question mark on Speaker's position: NCP

Clyde Crasto. Pic/ official Twitter account

Listen to this article
Delay in decision on disqualification of MLAs may put question mark on Speaker's position: NCP
x
00:00

The NCP on Wednesday said that a delay in taking a decision on the disqualification notices against the 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena may raise questions about the "constitutional position" of an Assembly Speaker.


The Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take decisions in accordance with his authority as "constitutional head of the state legislature," NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.



The apex court has already termed the appointment of Shinde loyalist MLA Bharat Gogawale as Shiv Sena whip as illegal, he said.


Also Read: Maharashtra home department should probe if violence is deliberate: NCP

This makes it easier for the Speaker to take a quick decision on the issue of disqualification "because all directives given by an illegal whip stand invalid," said Crasto.

'Narwekar must take a non-partisan and quick decision to solve the issue of disqualification of the 16 MLAs...a delay in taking this decision might raise questions on the constitutional position of a Speaker,' the NCP spokesperson said.

In its ruling on the issues arising from the split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification notices issued against the 16 rebel Sena MLAs including Shinde.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
nationalist congress party supreme court shiv sena Eknath Shinde maharashtra news India news mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK