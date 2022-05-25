Delhi trekker’s body found near Lonavla after 4 days

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Farhan Ahmad, who had been to popular trekking point Duke’s Nose, had been missing since May 20, said an NGO that rescues trekkers

About 20 volunteers of NGO Shivdurga Mitra, Lonavla, had been looking for Farhan


A man from Delhi who went missing during a trekking trip to Duke’s Nose near Lonavla was found dead on Tuesday. Several search teams had been trying to locate Farhan Ahmad, 24, for the past four days. 

Farhan had come to Maharashtra last week as he had some work in Kolhapur. But before heading for his destination, he chose to camp by Pawana and went trekking, said Sunil Gaikwad of Shivdurga Mitra, Lonavla, an NGO that rescues trekkers or retrieves the bodies of people who die in trekking accidents. 




Shivdurga Mitra volunteers prepare to rappel down a mountain during the searchShivdurga Mitra volunteers prepare to rappel down a mountain during the search


