Demand for disqualification of 16 MLAs: Not in any hurry, says speaker Rahul Narvekar

Demand for disqualification of 16 MLAs: Not in any hurry, says speaker Rahul Narvekar

Updated on: 16 May,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Narvekar says won’t take a decision under pressure or fear; ‘justice hurried is justice buried’, he adds

Demand for disqualification of 16 MLAs: Not in any hurry, says speaker Rahul Narvekar

Speaker Rahul Narvekar. File Pic/Ashish Raje


The Shiv Sena (UBT) submitted a plea on Monday to deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal in the absence of Speaker Rahul Narvekar about following the Supreme Court order to take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde faction within a reasonable period. In response, Narvekar, on his arrival from England, said that he would not take a decision under pressure or fear of the allegations from the people who wanted a verdict of their choice.

