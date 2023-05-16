Demand for disqualification of 16 MLAs: Not in any hurry, says speaker Rahul Narvekar

Narvekar says won’t take a decision under pressure or fear; ‘justice hurried is justice buried’, he adds

Speaker Rahul Narvekar. File Pic/Ashish Raje

The Shiv Sena (UBT) submitted a plea on Monday to deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal in the absence of Speaker Rahul Narvekar about following the Supreme Court order to take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Shinde faction within a reasonable period. In response, Narvekar, on his arrival from England, said that he would not take a decision under pressure or fear of the allegations from the people who wanted a verdict of their choice.