Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserts there's no alternative to PM Modi presently

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said there's "no alternative" to PM Modi when asked about the opposition's challenge to his leadership before the Lok Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar stated that there is currently "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country while responding to reporters' questions about the opposition's intentions to challenge Modi's leadership ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a PTI report stated.

According to a report in PTI, Pawar said, "As of now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Such a decision is taken based on various aspects and not just one or two things."

Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons, he also said, "You people do a lot of propaganda."

Pawar emphasised on the need to defend the nation's interests, ensure its safety and strength, and improve its global image, the report added.

"But questions like who will protect the country's interests, in whose hands the country will be safer and stronger, and who raised the country's image at the international stage, these factors matter a lot," Pawar, who is also Finance Minister, said.

"We have also seen results (of recent assembly polls) in three states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A guess work before the elections does not mean results will be the same," Ajit Pawar further said.

According to the report, when asked about opposition parties holding protests against the state administration in the Pune area, Pawar said a Lok Sabha MP from the NCP had expressed his desire to resign as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

He was possibly referring to Shirur constituency MP Amol Kolhe who is noted for his portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj in a television serial and an articulate speaker, had signalled his willingness to step down, according to Pawar, the report added.

"When we gave him a ticket in 2019, he was popular because he played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj (in a TV serial) and was a good orator," he said and added, "I have decided on an alternative to him (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls), and I can tell you now that my candidate will win the seat for sure."

He and eight other NCP leaders had joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July earlier this year.

With PTI inputs

