Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserts theres no alternative to PM Modi presently

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserts there's no alternative to PM Modi presently

Updated on: 25 December,2023 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said there's "no alternative" to PM Modi when asked about the opposition's challenge to his leadership before the Lok Sabha polls.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserts there's no alternative to PM Modi presently

Ajit Pawar/ X

Listen to this article
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asserts there's no alternative to PM Modi presently
x
00:00

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar stated that there is currently "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country while responding to reporters' questions about the opposition's intentions to challenge Modi's leadership ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a PTI report stated.


According to a report in PTI, Pawar said, "As of now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Such a decision is taken based on various aspects and not just one or two things."


Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons, he also said, "You people do a lot of propaganda."


Pawar emphasised on the need to defend the nation's interests, ensure its safety and strength, and improve its global image, the report added. 

"But questions like who will protect the country's interests, in whose hands the country will be safer and stronger, and who raised the country's image at the international stage, these factors matter a lot," Pawar, who is also Finance Minister, said. 

"We have also seen results (of recent assembly polls) in three states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A guess work before the elections does not mean results will be the same," Ajit Pawar further said.

According to the report, when asked about opposition parties holding protests against the state administration in the Pune area, Pawar said a Lok Sabha MP from the NCP had expressed his desire to resign as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

He was possibly referring to Shirur constituency MP Amol Kolhe who is noted for his portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj in a television serial and an articulate speaker, had signalled his willingness to step down, according to Pawar, the report added. 

"When we gave him a ticket in 2019, he was popular because he played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj (in a TV serial) and was a good orator," he said and added, "I have decided on an alternative to him (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls), and I can tell you now that my candidate will win the seat for sure."

He and eight other NCP leaders had joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July earlier this year.

With PTI inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you think more FOBs are needed at railway stations in Mumbai to stop people from crossing tracks?
ajit pawar nationalist congress party narendra modi mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK