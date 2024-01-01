Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima fight by paying respect at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near Pune.

Ajit Pawar/ X

Listen to this article Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, leaders pay homage at Bhima Koregaon war memorial x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries commemorated the 206th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima fight by paying respect at the 'Jay Stambh' (victory pillar) near Pune. This yearly event commemorates the battle fought on January 1, 1818, between the British East India Company and the Maratha Confederacy's Peshwa party, stated a report in PTI.

Addressing the media, Pawar highlighted the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while expressing strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring, "There is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. The country's prestige and prominence are improving under his leadership."

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Nationalist Congress Party MP Amol Kolhe from Shirur were also among multiple visitors to Jay Stambh to pay their tributes.

Pune police have put in place strict security measures around the memorial site, anticipating around 10 lakh visitors.

Pawar appreciated the coordinated efforts of many departments in arranging the tributes and asked attendees to cooperate, emphasising the significance of the occasion and the need for public cooperation. "All the departments, be it police or local administration, have made good arrangements for the people who are coming to offer tributes on the (Koregaon Bhima battle) anniversary. I appeal to people to cooperate with the administration," he said.

Pawar conveyed New Year's greetings and noted the significance of the electoral year, as both the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections are expected later in the year.

In response to accusations that submarine projects were being relocated from Maharashtra, Pawar denied such assertions, confirming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's explanation that these reports are false. He emphasised the state leadership's commitment to preventing any potential disinformation, asking, "How can these projects move out of Maharashtra?" We will not keep mute in such matters as leaders."

He also dubbed that it was a tactic to confuse the youth, according to an ANI report. He said, "This is nothing but an effort to create confusion and anger among the youth by the opposition. No projects have gone out we are well experienced in running government."

With ANI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!