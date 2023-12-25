Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says mother’s name to be included in child's identity in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a big step ahead of the forthcoming elections by including the mother's name with father's in a child's name

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar/ File Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a big step ahead of the forthcoming elections by including the mother's name with the father's in a child's name, stated a report in news agency IANS.

According to the report, in a press statement, the dissident Nationalist Congress Party chief revealed the plans to implement the Fourth Women's Policy in Maharashtra. This regulation would require the inclusion of the child's name, followed by the names of the mother and father, and finally the surname. Pawar stated this at an event in Pune on Sunday.

Pawar highlighted the growing trend of people using their mothers' names in social media accounts and official papers, motivating the proposed women's policy to officially recognise this practice. The strategy, conceived by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare and approved by the state cabinet, intends to emphasise the importance of women in both households and society, the report added.

“We already know that the father’s name is included as the middle name of the child, but in the past few years, many people have started including their mother’s name on social media and even for official documents,” Ajit Pawar was quoted as saying in the IANS report.

Reportedly, Pawar also emphasised a critical component in the proposal about property ownership. He said that buying a home in the wife's name rather than the husband's would result in a lower tax burden, with a 5 per cent tax instead of a 6 per cent tax if bought in the husband's name. He said that doing so would result in family savings. As Finance Minister, Pawar encouraged males to adopt this alternative when investing in real estate, noting a potential savings of Rs 50,000 for a Rs 50 lakh flat.

“If a flat is purchased in the name of the man (husband), it attracts six per cent tax, but if it is bought in the wife’s name, then only five per cent tax will be levied, thus resulting in savings for the entire family,” Pawar told IANS.

Assuring more progressive measures, Pawar hinted at launching many effective initiatives in stages through the state's upcoming women's policy, aimed at boosting empowerment and independence among women, the report added.

