Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 04 May,2023 02:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Addressing a press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.


Addressing a press conference, the former Maharashtra chief minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity.



Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship.


"The developments in NCP won't dent the MVA," Thackeray said.

He, however, declined to comment on Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief.

Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

