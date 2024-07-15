Devendra Fadnavis Birthday 2024: Celebrating dynamic leader of Maharashtra politics

Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis's birthday in 2024, it is a fitting time to reflect on his journey and accomplishments as a political leader.

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

Devendra Fadnavis, a major figure in Indian politics and a key leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), celebrates his birthday on July 22nd. Fadnavis, known for his energetic leadership and considerable achievements to the state of Maharashtra, has carved out a notable niche in Indian politics.

Early political career

Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. His early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP paved the route for his political career. Fadnavis' political career began when he was elected as Nagpur's youngest mayor at the age of 27. His effective administration and leadership skills quickly garnered attention, paving the way for his rise in state politics.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Fadnavis' most significant political achievement came in 2014 when he became Maharashtra's Chief Minister. At 44, he became the state's second youngest Chief Minister in history. During his tenure, which ended in 2019, he prioritised development, transparency, and governance changes.

His government launched various ambitious projects, such as the Mumbai Metro expansion, the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Motorway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg), and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. These projects sought to improve connectivity, the economy, and the quality of life for locals.

Agricultural Reforms: Fadnavis implemented a number of measures to help farmers and increase agricultural productivity. The implementation of the "Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan," a water conservation programme, seeks to make Maharashtra drought-free by 2019. This effort aimed to build water harvesting structures, raise the water table and promote sustainable water use in rural areas.

Urban Development: Under Fadnavis' tenure, Maharashtra saw considerable urban development initiatives. The Smart Cities Mission was aggressively pursued, with cities such as Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur achieving significant advances in urban infrastructure, smart governance, and digital activities.



Ease of Doing Business: Fadnavis pushed to strengthen Maharashtra's business environment, making it one of India's most business-friendly states. His government streamlined regulatory processes, boosted industrial growth, and drew large investments. Initiatives such as the "Make in Maharashtra" campaign sought to stimulate industry and create jobs.

Law and Order: Fadnavis also prioritised the strengthening of law and order. His government took steps to strengthen the police force, promote public safety, and address concerns such as cybercrime and terrorism.

Continuing influence

Even before he assumed his post as Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government, Devendra Fadnavis continued to play a crucial role in Maharashtra's political landscape. His leadership and strategic acumen have made him a key figure in the BJP's plans and campaigns in the state.