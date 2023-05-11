Devendra Fadnavis expresses 'complete satisfaction' over SC's Shiv Sena ruling

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 May,2023 01:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Supreme Court held the Maharashtra governor was not justified in calling upon then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in the Assembly on June 30 last year but refused to order status quo ante, saying he did not face the floor test and resigned

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed 'complete satisfaction' over the Supreme Court's verdict in last year's Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra.


Fadnavis told reporters, "I express my complete satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision. Those who were speculating that this government will collapse today have been silenced (by the verdict)."



The senior BJP leader added, "I will comment on the decision in detail along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde."


Earlier, the Supreme Court held the Maharashtra governor was not justified in calling upon then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in the Assembly on June 30 last year but refused to order status quo ante, saying he did not face the floor test and resigned.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers Sena vs Sena to larger Constitution bench

In a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray following a revolt by the Eknath Shinde faction, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud held that House speaker's decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of Shiv Sena was "illegal".

It, however, said since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP which was the largest political party in the house.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde

