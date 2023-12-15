Devendra Fadnavis says drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maha in recent past

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, disclosed in the legislature that the state police have lately seized drugs valued at almost Rs 50,000 crore.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, disclosed in the legislature that the state police have lately seized drugs valued at almost Rs 50,000 crore. In response to a question from Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Waikar, Fadnavis emphasised the campaign against 2,200 small-scale drug stores in Mumbai as one way to tackle the drug problem. It wasn't made clear how long these seizures lasted, though, a PTI report read.

According to the report, the Mumbai police made a significant find, which included 151 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore. Numerous cities saw arrests as a result of this operation, including a factory raid in the Nashik district. Fadnavis underlined the use of closed factory sites for illicit production of drugs and the government's watchfulness over imported chemicals that may be used in drug manufacturing.

"The police have seized drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore in the recent past. The police discretely tracked 2,200 small shops (selling drugs) in Mumbai and removed them to curb the menace of drugs," said Fadnavis.

"The state government is keeping a watch on chemicals being imported which could be used to make drugs. We have also found that closed factory sites are being used for drug production," he added

Moreover, amidst concerns of escalating cyber-crimes, Fadnavis announced the upcoming inauguration of Mumbai's first high-tech cyber police station in Bandra West. Initially suggested by MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar to address the surge in cyber offences, this station, nearing completion on Swami Vivekananda Road, will house the cyber crime cell, officer’s quarters, and a modern cyber training centre.

Responding to queries about the operational status, Fadnavis assured that the cyber police station and lab will soon be functional after a review of the ongoing work.

Meanwhile, a report on the deaths of 14 people due to heatstroke at a function attended by Union Minister Amit Shah in April this year may be presented in the Maharashtra assembly, said Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The Cultural Affairs Minister spoke to reporters during a casual conversation at Suyog residence. The residence is provided to journalists from outside Nagpur during legislature sessions. The minister clarified that the incident that occurred during the event organized to confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was not controversial, a PTI report stated.

