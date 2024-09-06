Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Devendra Fadnavis urges BMC chief to drop first attempt pass condition for recruitment in civic body

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis urges BMC chief to drop first-attempt pass condition for recruitment in civic body

Updated on: 06 September,2024 05:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BMC, the country's richest civic body, is expected to fill up 2,000 vacancies for various positions shortly

BMC, the country's richest civic body, is expected to fill up 2,000 vacancies for various positions shortly

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis urges BMC chief to drop first-attempt pass condition for recruitment in civic body
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief to drop the recruitment condition in Mumbai civic body that a candidate must have cleared Class 10 and graduation exams in the first attempt, reported the PTI.


BMC, the country's richest civic body, is expected to fill up 2,000 vacancies for various positions shortly.



The civic body is, however, facing criticism over the long list of eligibility criteria it has come out with.


"One of the conditions for recruitment is that the candidate should have cleared the 10th and graduation examinations in the first attempt. You may be aware that some bright students, due to some family-related or unavoidable reasons, can not clear such exams in the first attempt," Fadnavis wrote in a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, according to the PTI.

"They feel that such a condition is unjust. Such conditions should be dropped from the recruitment procedure," the letter said.

Notably, the former chief minister posted the letter on X (formerly Twitter).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is currently under an administrator (commissioner) as elections to the civic body are pending for more than two years.

PM Modi showed sensitivity by apologising, arrogant leaders won't understand: Fadnavis on Rahul's barb

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his sensitivity by apologising for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district, but "arrogant" people will not understand it, reported the PTI.

He was replying to a reporter's question at the airport here about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment that those who make mistakes apologise.

"I think it shows Modi ji's sensitivity that he apologised over this matter, but those who are arrogant will never understand it," he said, as per the PTI.

Rahul Gandhi's arrogance could be seen in his speech at Sangli a day before, the BJP leader further said.

The prime minister, during his recent visit to Maharashtra, apologised over the collapse of the statue at Rajkot fort. The statue collapsed less than nine months after he had inaugurated it, setting off a huge political row in the state ahead of assembly elections.

(with PTI inputs)

mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra devendra fadnavis BJP mumbai news

