Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Dhananjay Munde should be made co accused in case linked to Beed Sarpanch murder Congress leader

Dhananjay Munde should be made co-accused in case linked to Beed Sarpanch murder: Congress leader

Updated on: 05 March,2025 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation as Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, which CM Devendra Fadnavis accepted

Dhananjay Munde should be made co-accused in case linked to Beed Sarpanch murder: Congress leader

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar addresses the media at Vidhan Bhavan, on Wednesday. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Dhananjay Munde should be made co-accused in case linked to Beed Sarpanch murder: Congress leader
x
00:00

In the wake of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Dhananjay Munde's resignation from the cabinet over his aide's alleged link in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vijay Wadettiwar said that the matter should be investigated in depth and the former minister should be made a co-accused in the first information report (FIR).


"They [the government] delayed it [the resignation]. It is not me who is saying this but a minister of their own government. The question is that mere resignation should not end things, it should be investigated in-depth and he should be made a co-accused [in the FIR into Beed sarpanch murder] as there is enough evidence," Wadettiwar said.

Munde submitted his resignation from the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection's post, which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted and forwarded to the Governor for further action. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also accepted the resignation.

According to news agency ANI, earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut, said that it was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Munde.

Speaking to media, Raut claimed that Fadnavis himself called Munde and asked for his resignation.

"He [Dhananjay] is fine, his health is completely okay. The Chief Minister himself called him and said that if you don't resign, I will have to dismiss you. It was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay," Raut said.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar also suggested that Munde's name should be included as a co-accused in the FIR in the Beed Sarpanch case. 

Speaking to ANI, Pawar raised concerns over the involvement of Munde's close aide, Valmik Karad, whose alleged wealth and connections to the case have come under scrutiny.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.


The opposition had intensified its demand for Munde's resignation after gory photos and court charge sheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed on the sarpanch before he was murdered.


(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress Dhananjay Munde mumbai news nationalist congress party beed maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK