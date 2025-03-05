On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation as Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, which CM Devendra Fadnavis accepted

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar addresses the media at Vidhan Bhavan, on Wednesday. Pic/X

In the wake of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Dhananjay Munde's resignation from the cabinet over his aide's alleged link in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vijay Wadettiwar said that the matter should be investigated in depth and the former minister should be made a co-accused in the first information report (FIR).

"They [the government] delayed it [the resignation]. It is not me who is saying this but a minister of their own government. The question is that mere resignation should not end things, it should be investigated in-depth and he should be made a co-accused [in the FIR into Beed sarpanch murder] as there is enough evidence," Wadettiwar said.



Munde submitted his resignation from the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection's post, which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted and forwarded to the Governor for further action. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also accepted the resignation.



According to news agency ANI, earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut, said that it was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Munde.



Speaking to media, Raut claimed that Fadnavis himself called Munde and asked for his resignation.



"He [Dhananjay] is fine, his health is completely okay. The Chief Minister himself called him and said that if you don't resign, I will have to dismiss you. It was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay," Raut said.



NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Rohit Pawar also suggested that Munde's name should be included as a co-accused in the FIR in the Beed Sarpanch case.



Speaking to ANI, Pawar raised concerns over the involvement of Munde's close aide, Valmik Karad, whose alleged wealth and connections to the case have come under scrutiny.



Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The opposition had intensified its demand for Munde's resignation after gory photos and court charge sheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed on the sarpanch before he was murdered.

(With ANI inputs)