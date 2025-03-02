Dhananjay Munde's resignation will be announced before budget session, claims estranged wife Karuna Sharma

Munde has been under fire from the opposition after his aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year

Dhananjay Munde. File Pic

Karuna Sharma-Munde, the estranged first wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, on Sunday claimed senior leaders have sought his resignation, and it will be announced before the budget session of the state legislature, reported news agency PTI.

The 13-day budget session of the state legislature will begin on Monday.

Munde has been under fire from the opposition after his aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year, reported PTI.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Sharma said, "As per my sources, Munde's resignation was sought two days ago, and he would have to step down from his post. It will be announced before the session," reported PTI.

She cited that Munde had earlier said that Karad was his close aide, and if the latter is found guilty, he would resign.

As per a report attached in the chargesheet filed in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Karad had allegedly asked the other accused to get rid of whoever came in the way of his bid to extort money from a wind energy company, police have said.

Sharma said, "There is nothing left now (as Karad's name is in the chargesheet). For moral or whatever other reasons, Munde will have to resign," reported PTI.

When contacted, Minister Munde said he would attend the state cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day, reported PTI.

Karad sought to eliminate those who hindered his extortion bid, say police

Walmik Karad had allegedly asked the other accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case to get rid of whosoever came in the way of his bid to extort money from a wind energy company, an official said on Sunday.

The official was quoting a report attached to a chargesheet filed in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in which Karad, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide, has been mentioned as accused no. 1.

Deshmukh was threatened several times before he was abducted and killed in December last year, the official said citing the report.

Karad was arrested on December 31, 2024 in the extortion case related to the murder of Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on February 27 filed a more than 1,200 pages chargesheet at a court in Beed district in Deshmukh's murder and two related cases after questioning more than 180 persons.

