Dharavi project protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he wasn't anti-development and dared the BJP to show one pro-builder decision taken during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the Dharavi project protest on Saturday said that he wasn't anti-development and dared the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to show one pro-builder decision taken during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime that he headed, reported the PTI.

Addressing a well-attended protest against the Dharavi redevelopment project being helmed by the Adani group, Uddhav Thackeray also refuted allegations by the BJP that the tender for it was issued during his chief ministership, as per the PTI.

"The allegation is false. Show me one such GR," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The former Maharashtra CM said that his government fell due to treachery because he was not pro-builder.

"Now one can understand who financed the toppling of my government. With the Shiv Sena around, the BJP could not help its friends, so my party was broken and its symbol was stolen," Uddhav Thackeray claimed without taking names, reported the PTI.

Mumbai's Dharavi fought the Covid pandemic and will not surrender before any builder, Uddhav Thackeray said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

He alleged the redevelopment project involves TDR irregularities worth more than Rs 100 crore, which is the "biggest scam in the world."

"If we did not differentiate between beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries while fighting Covid in Dharavi, how can this condition be applied when it comes to redevelopment," Uddhav Thackeray asked.

Dharavi is among the densest urban sprawls in the world and received praise for the way the people and civic authorities of the area tackled COVID-19 and brought the pandemic in control.

Addressing the gathering, Uddhav Thackeray said, "You stole my party symbol but how can you take away the trust and support I enjoy among people."

Uddhav Thackeray said that the people of Dharavi should get 500 square feet homes and also be given facilities to carry on business at the existing spots.

"Police personnel, conservancy workers, mill workers should also get homes in Dharavi (post redevelopment)," Uddhav Thackeray said.

There must be a financial centre in the area, he said, adding the redevelopment of the area should be carried out by the government.

Incidentally, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, on Friday, said the tender as well as TDR details of the project were finalised by the Thackeray government, which was in power between November 2019 and June 2022.

Ashish Shelar had also asked why the MVA government did not stipulate that residents should get 500 square feet homes post redevelopment.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who is also Dharavi MLA, attended the protest march that took place between Kalangar and Bandra Kurla Complex, where the Adani group has an office.

(with PTI inputs)

