Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 Covid-19 cases

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai reported 10 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37.

Barring a few days, the slum-dominated area had reported zero Covid-19 cases in the first half of May. However, the daily infections went up steadily after May 15.

