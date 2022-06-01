Breaking News
Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 01 June,2022 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 Covid-19 cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai reported 10 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37.




Barring a few days, the slum-dominated area had reported zero Covid-19 cases in the first half of May. However, the daily infections went up steadily after May 15.


mumbai mumbai news dharavi Coronavirus

