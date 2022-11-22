×
Dignity of Governor ended in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut on Koshyari's statement on Shivaji Maharaj

Updated on: 22 November,2022 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

NCP leader Mahesh Tapase said that Maharashtra Governor always created controversy due to his statements

Sanjay Raut. File Pic


Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his recent remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said the dignity of Governor has ended in Maharashtra.


"We are not ready to consider him as Governor. He is a humble BJP worker. Governor should be neutral and show dignity in his words and conduct but our Governor speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. He has made a mockery out of Maharashtra," Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.



Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a hero of the past era and the state may turn to personalities such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari as their present heroes.


The remarks have sparked a huge controversy as Maratha organisations and Opposition leaders demanded that the centre should recall the governor.

"There was never such anger against any Governor in any state. People are agitating. The dignity of the post of Governor has ended in Maharashtra because BJP has made the Raj Bhavan its party headquarter," Sanjay Raut further told ANI.

On NCP and some Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leaders' demand of moving out Maharashtra Governor, Sanjay Raut said that it is not only our feeling but the ruling MLAs and ministers also want the same thing but not expressing publicly.

NCP leader Mahesh Tapase said that Maharashtra Governor always created controversy due to his statements. He said, "Today, in a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, I will request her to write to Maharashtra Governor and make him aware of his responsibilities. If he doesn't listen, he should be transferred to another state." 

(With inputs from ANI)

