Fishing boats parked at Hanuman Koliwada in Uran where the original inhabitants were made to stay after JNPT took over their village. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Enough is enough. Politicians and local authorities make promises, win elections, and forget us. It’s time for a rethink,” say fishermen displaced by the JNPT Phase 2 project. Frustrated after 40 years without rehabilitation or compensation, families from Sheva Koliwada have vowed to boycott the Assembly election on November 20 and escalate their protest with a “Channel Bandh” to block JNPT’s navigation channel on Constitution Day, November 26, if demands remain unmet.

We gave up our ancestral land for the port in 1982, expecting jobs and alternate land as promised. Decades later, we’re still waiting,” said Parmanand Koli, secretary of the Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish Workers Union. Of the 256 affected families, only 42 received jobs, and 105 were allotted land parcels, which the community rejected as inadequate.

Villagers say landfilling and reclamation work is underway at JNPT. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Protest expands

Hanuman Koliwada’s 1,250 eligible voters have unanimously decided to abstain. “Our village has 450 families, and we’re united in boycotting this election, just like we did in May’s Lok Sabha polls,” Koli said, warning that 15 nearby koliwadas, with over 7,000 residents, could join the boycott.

Shocking revelations

Fishermen also allege irregularities, including an illegal Gram Panchayat formed with vested interests. “We recently discovered our village is officially a transit camp. Even the State Election Commission says transit camps cannot host polling booths,” Koli added.

The fishermen accuse authorities of years of deception. “We believed their promises, but the next generation has exposed their lies through RTI inquiries. We feel abandoned,” Koli said. With no resolution in sight, the fisherfolk demand urgent action. “We will not vote or stop protesting until we get justice,” Koli warned.

The proposed land parcel assured by the district administration to be handed over to the Sheva Koliwada

Channel bandh agitation

Fishermen have warned authorities to finalise plots and ownership documents for 256 families near JNPT Township by November 25. “JNPT promised to hand over plots by November 15 but failed,” said Ramesh Koli, general secretary of the Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish Workers Union.

Koli added, “The Deputy Collector claims paperwork will be done by November 25. If not, we’ll proceed with the Channel bandh on November 26 and boycott the November 20 elections.”

The protest involves fishing boats blocking ships from entering JNPA. “We did this in 2021 but called it off after false assurances. This time, we won’t back down,” said Koli.

Forced evictions

“At the time of the 1982-83 land acquisition, we were told the port project was for national progress and asked to cooperate,” said 62-year-old Jagdish Shevekar, a displaced villager. “Sheva Koliwada had 737 hectares, and most of us were fishermen. We were promised monetary compensation, jobs for one family member, and proper rehabilitation under the Maharashtra Resettlement Act, 1976, but those promises remain unfulfilled.”

Forced into homelessness

“They told us to dismantle our own homes and move to Boripakhadi, Uran, where a 17-hectare plot was to be allotted,” said 70-year-old Manohar Koli. “It was the rainy season, and with our homes demolished, 256 families lived in makeshift tents for over 18 months, losing belongings and enduring hardship.”

“We even had to construct our own houses on the new plot, now called Hanuman Koliwada, using our savings,” added Paramanand, another affected villager. “The elders trusted the government’s word, but decades later, we’re still waiting for justice.”

‘We were fooled’

“Of the 17 hectares allotted, only 0.91 hectares were given for housing. Houses were crammed with no space for courtyards or back doors, and the plot distribution order came after construction,” said Paramanand, who uncovered these facts through RTI.

Adding to their shock, he said, “We found out that 15 hectares of the land were handed over to the Forest Department without our knowledge. We only discovered this through RTI records.”

Termite plight

In 1996, termite infestations devastated creek-side houses. “Doors and roofs collapsed, and some homes were destroyed entirely,” said Manohar Koli. “While 33 houses were severely damaged, pest control failed. Families moved to rented homes temporarily, but JNPT stopped paying rent, forcing them back into termite-ridden houses.”

Sangeeta Koli, 47, shared her ordeal: “We replaced wooden roofs and doors with steel at our own expense. My husband and I now live under the open sky as our damaged house is uninhabitable, while our children stay elsewhere.”

Poor ventilation added to the misery. “I keep lights and fans on even during the day, running up bills over R2,000, which I can’t afford,” said 70-year-old Parvathi Koli.

Cramped houses left families struggling. “We can’t eat meals together or host guests. During functions, lanes are impassable,” said handicapped villager Jaganath Koli. “In Sheva Koliwada, we had spacious homes with courtyards and natural light. Here, we’re suffocating.”

Garbage issues

Houses in Hanuman Koliwada are built over open gutters, with residents washing utensils and clothes in the open. “Ever since we found out that the koliwada is a transit camp, the Panchayat doesn’t clear waste from our backyard anymore. The area is filthy, a mosquito breeding ground, and home to snakes due to the marshy creek,” said Parvathi Koli.

Despite an assurance from JNPA on August 13 to handle civic issues, nothing has been done. “They promised to clear garbage and provide infrastructure but haven’t even removed the waste,” said Paramanand. Villagers also highlighted the dire state of public toilets near the creek, which lack electricity and septic systems, with waste flowing directly into the creek. “Many have fallen sick, and the nearest hospital is far away in Nerul or Vashi,” the villagers said.

Demands for relocation

Post-termite infestation, residents demanded relocation. Numerous meetings since 2021 resulted in identifying a 10.16-hectare site near JNPA Township. “The district collector agreed that JNPA must rehabilitate 256 families with proper infrastructure, but no action has been taken,” said the villagers.

Concerns raised

“We were never rehabilitated from Sheva Koliwada,” said Ramesh Koli. “The claim that Hanuman Koliwada is our second rehabilitation is false. Neither the 17 hectares of our original land nor the 2 acres allotted for housing was handed over. This misinformation continues to mislead the central government.”

Parmanand Koli added, “A former collector tried to correct the record by preparing a factual report for the Centre, but both he and his deputy were transferred before the report could be finalised.”

Villagers noted that JNPT returned acquired land to some other villages, but Sheva Koliwada remains untouched even after 40 years. “Our demand to return and rehabilitate us in our original village has been ignored. The TISS 2013 study highlighted that apart from jobs, healthcare and basic amenities for affected families were neglected,” said Parmanand. He also criticized JNPT for leasing surplus land to private companies for profit while failing to address villagers' concerns.

Defence safety concerns

Hanuman Koliwada is within a defence buffer zone near INS Karanja and INS Tunir, where construction is restricted. “The Bombay High Court, in 2011, flagged this as a sensitive area. The defence now labels us as encroachers, but how did the district administration allow us to settle in a prohibited zone in the first place?” questioned Parmanand.

The other side

The JNPA proposed a second rehabilitation for Hanuman Koliwada on 10.16 hectares near JNPA Township at an estimated cost of R41.86 crore. While R5.69 crore has been paid to the Raigad collector, R36.17 crore is pending central approval. “The cost of housing is not included in this amount,” noted an RTI-revealed letter from JNPA to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways dated April 24, 2023.

Deputy collector says...

Deputy Collector (Rehabilitation) Bharat Waghmare clarified, “The fisherfolk of Hanuman Koliwada have never been rehabilitated before. They continue to live in a transit camp. The proposed 10.16-hectare site near JNPA Township is marked, and a tender for an R3 crore road was prepared but delayed due to the Election Code of Conduct. We hope to secure the Centre’s approval by month-end.”

Police ensure law and order

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Port Division) Vishal Nehul confirmed meetings with villagers to mediate the situation. “Prohibitory orders are in place, and additional police forces have been deployed. We won’t allow channel blockades, as we’ve dealt with similar protests in 2021. However, we hope their demands will be addressed, ensuring law and order.”

1982

Year land acquisition for JNPT port phase was done