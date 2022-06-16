Breaking News
‘Do not fall into the communal trap': Activists on roadmap for peace in Mumbai

Updated on: 16 June,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Activists talk about roadmap for peace in city; unity over enmity as protests rock country

There have been numerous clashes in various parts of the country following Nupur Sharma’s comments


Anjuman-I-Islam School opposite CSMT played host to a mammoth three hour meet late Tuesday evening that stretched into the night. The focus of the meet, attended primarily by certain prominent Muslim society leaders and activists of other faiths, and political party leaders, all anti-BJP voices, was about  how one can maintain peace and harmony in this multi-cultural city. The fallout of the Nupur Sharma remarks on the Prophet controversy has seen communal clashes across the country. “It is important that we talk about what can be done to maintain peace in this city where fortunately we have not seen the large-scale violence that other states have,” said spokespersons at the outset.

My strength




Speaker-activist Firoze Mithiborwala stated that the situation across was, “very serious and even now one does not know when some political leader will say something thinking: how one can gain from vitiating an already tense atmosphere.” Mithiborwala also cautioned that “extremists are of every religion and we have to curb counter communalism and avoid falling into traps.”


