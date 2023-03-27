Desai stressed the need to change the way civic officials function.

Representation pic

While the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted a lack of transparency, systemic problems, poor planning and careless spending in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, activists have cautioned against using its report merely as a political weapon and said the state government should ensure strict action is taken against offenders.

Activist Nikhil Desai said, “Every year, the CAG submits a report, but no one actually cares about it. Politicians treat the tabling of the report as a yearly ritual. Strict action needs to be taken after considering the report,” Desai stated. He added, “This report shouldn’t be used for political proposes. The money which BMC utilises belongs to the taxpayer. The report should be used for the benefit of Mumbai.” Desai stressed the need to change the way civic officials function.

Anil Galgali, another activist, said action must be taken with regard to the report’s findings. “Every year, we hear about the CAG finding lapses in various BMC projects. But we never hear about the action that must be taken in connection with the report’s findings. The government should take strict action against everyone responsible for lapses, including IAS officers. Otherwise, this report is just an annual ritual,” Galgali said. He demanded that the authorities come out with an action-taken report.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work

Activist Godfrey Pimenta said, “There is a need for strict action against every person who is found responsible for lapses according to the report.” He added, “This report should not be dumped as earlier ones have been. This is an issue of the people. The report must be used to improve the BMC.” Sanjay Gurav, another activist, said, “The CAG had pointed out major lapses in awarding contracts and issues with the Mithi river, sewage treatment project and garden repair work but we have not heard of the BMC taking action on the report.”

“This time, strict action must be taken against every culprit. There is no point in using the report only for political purposes. If action is taken based on it, only then citizens will benefit,” Gurav added. The state government tabled the CAG report on BMC projects worth around R12,000 from November 28, 2019 to October 31, 2022 in the Assembly on Saturday. The state government requested the CAG to conduct a special audit of the BMC projects and work during the pandemic in October 2022. But BMC denied permission to audit pandemic-related work as it was done under a special Act.

Important CAG findings

>> 20 works valued Rs 214.48 crore were awarded across two departments without tenders

>> 64 works, including road repairs, worth Rs 4,755.94 crore where contract agreement was not executed

>> Third-party auditor was not appointed for 13 works costing Rs 3,355.57 crore

>> The BMC had paid a huge amount to acquire a reserved plot of 32,394.90 square metres in Dahisar. The civic body handed over Rs 394.14 core to the land owner, which is ‘R206.16 crore overvalued’.