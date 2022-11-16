×
Dr BR Ambedkar's Mumbai home will be preserved as heritage: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 16 November,2022 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Shinde garlanded the portraits of the iconic leader and his wife late Ramabai Ambedkar on the premises during a visit on Wednesday

File Pic


Dr B R Ambedkar's residence in Mumbai- Rajgruha, will be preserved as a heritage structure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


CM Shinde was speaking to the press after visiting the house, as per the PTI.



He garlanded the portraits of the iconic leader and his wife late Ramabai Ambedkar on the premises during a visit, an official press release said.


The house which stands in Dadar area of central Mumbai is a ground-plus-three storey building which houses a museum. BR Ambedkar's study room has been preserved on the first floor.

Shinde also met the late leader's family members who live on the second and third floor of the building.

"Ambedkar is the pride of the country and the house where he lived is a historical treasure. It will be preserved as heritage," the chief minister told reporters later.

Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the nearby Indu Mill compound to review the work of the under-construction international memorial of Ambedkar, officials said. 

(with PTI inputs)

