Drug de-addiction possible by imbibing spiritual strength and moral values: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 17 June,2023 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the Government of India has taken several steps to combat the menace of drug addiction as he appealed to youths to stay away from narcotic substances

File photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the Government of India has taken several steps to combat the menace of drug addiction as he appealed to youths to stay away from narcotic substances.


Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government is acting against drug peddlers and arrests have been made.


“De-addiction is possible by imbibing spiritual strength and moral values. Police and laws alone cannot ensure de-addiction. Youths themselves also have to move away from addiction,” he said at a function to felicitate Acharya Mahashraman of the Jain Terapanth sect who is in here to spread awareness of de-addiction.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have taken several initiatives to combat the menace of drugs, he said.

“Chanakya had said that one doesn't have to fight a war to defeat someone but ensure they become addicts. The addiction will prevent them from focussing on the work they take up,” he said underscoring the need to fight the growing problem of drug dependence. (PTI)

mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra devendra fadnavis

