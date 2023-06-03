Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred Ajit Pawar on Odisha train accident

Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Ajit Pawar on Odisha train accident

Updated on: 03 June,2023 03:08 PM IST  |  Nagpur/Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At least 261 people were killed and 650 injured in the train crash in Odisha train accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday

Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Ajit Pawar on Odisha train accident

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Ajit Pawar on Odisha train accident
x
00:00

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the country has never seen a bigger train accident than the Odisha tragedy in which at least 261 people were killed, and said that railway ministers used to resign after such accidents in the past but nobody was talking about it now.


The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was talking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, reported news agency PTI.


At least 261 people were killed and 650 injured in the train crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday.


"The Odisha train accident is very unfortunate. The country has never seen such a big train accident before. The railway department and the government should immediately investigate this incident and take action against those responsible," Pawar said.

When fast trains and Vande Bharat trains are being launched in the country to provide better transportation facilities, it is important to keep the safety of passengers in mind. The Centre and the railway ministry should give utmost priority to the safety of passengers, he said.

"Earlier, railway ministers used to resign whenever such accidents occurred. This is history. But nobody is ready to speak about it now," the former Maharashtra deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement, "Expecting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign on moral grounds for the Odisha train accident will not yield any result, because if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believed in morality then it would have asked (outgoing WFI chief and party MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign a long time ago."

We only hope the government makes sure that the family of those deceased get the compensation as promised, the injured get proper treatment and are taken good care of till they recover completely, he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is facing allegations of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Two FIRs have been registered against him by the Delhi police on the basis of complaints from six women wrestlers and the father of a minor. The opposition parties are accusing the Centre of "inaction" against Singh. 

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news ajit pawar odisha india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK