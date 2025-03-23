The Election Commission of India (ECI), under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, has introduced major reforms within a month, focusing on voter participation, political party engagement, and electoral roll transparency. Key initiatives include digital training for nearly 1 crore election officials

The Election Commission of India (ECI), under the leadership of the newly appointed 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, has taken decisive steps within a month of assuming charge to enhance election processes nationwide. The Commission has set the electoral machinery in motion, from the highest administrative levels down to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), ensuring greater participation and a seamless experience for voters.

Recognising political parties as key stakeholders, the ECI has engaged them at the grassroots level to facilitate a more transparent and inclusive electoral system.

With nearly 100 crore electors forming the foundation of India’s democracy, the ECI has prioritised the removal of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, aiming to resolve this longstanding issue within three months. The Commission has scheduled technical consultations with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and electoral experts to facilitate this initiative.

Additionally, the process of voter list revision will be strengthened through close coordination with birth and death registration authorities. The Commission clarified during interactions with political parties that all inclusions and deletions in the draft electoral rolls are strictly governed by the legal framework under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Appeals against any such changes can be made through the prescribed legal process. However, in the absence of appeals, the list prepared by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) remains final.

Notably, the ECI had already stated on 7 March 2025 that only 89 first appeals and a single second appeal had been filed following the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise conducted from 6 to 10 January 2025.

Enhancing voter participation and polling infrastructure

Ensuring 100% enrolment of all eligible voters and improving the polling experience remain at the core of the ECI’s efforts. The Commission aims to ensure that no polling station exceeds 1,200 electors and that polling stations are located within 2 kilometres of voters’ residences, even in remote areas. Basic facilities, known as Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF), will be provided at all polling stations, including those in rural and hard-to-reach locations.

To address urban voter apathy, the ECI will set up polling stations within clusters of high-rise buildings and residential colonies, making voting more accessible in metropolitan areas.

Comprehensive capacity building through digital training

A major milestone in the ECI’s reform drive is the implementation of a comprehensive digital training programme aimed at continuously enhancing the skills of nearly 1 crore election officials. A two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories was held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi on 4–5 March. For the first time, District Election Officers (DEOs) and EROs from each State and UT also participated.

The conference provided a strategic roadmap, outlining the responsibilities of 28 different electoral stakeholders as per constitutional provisions, electoral laws, and ECI guidelines. Electoral handbooks and manuals will now be updated to reflect the latest procedural changes.

To improve training efficiency, digital training kits will be developed in multiple Indian languages. These will include animated videos and an integrated dashboard, ensuring an interactive and comprehensive learning experience for frontline officials. A specialised training module for BLOs is also being designed and will be rolled out shortly.

The ECI has taken significant steps to ensure that political parties are actively involved in the election process. During the CEO conference on 4 March, CEC Gyanesh Kumar directed that regular all-party meetings and interactions be held by all 36 CEOs, 788 DEOs, and 4,123 EROs nationwide. These interactions will enable the timely resolution of issues raised by political parties at the grassroots level.

This nationwide consultation process will be completed by 31 March 2025. Furthermore, the ECI has invited political parties to participate in training sessions designed to familiarise them with due processes, including claims and objections regarding voter lists. This initiative has been well received by political parties.

The Commission has also opened a channel for political parties to submit their suggestions on electoral matters. They have been invited to send their recommendations by 30 April 2025 and to meet with the Commission in Delhi at a mutually convenient time.

These sweeping reforms undertaken by the ECI span the entire electoral system and actively engage all key stakeholders in the democratic process. By strengthening electoral rolls, expanding voter participation, enhancing election official training, and deepening political party engagement, the Commission is setting a new benchmark for a robust, inclusive, and transparent electoral framework in India.