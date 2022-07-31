ED officials detain Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after hours of search at his Mumbai home

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waves at his supporters who gathered outside his residence after his premises were raided by ED officials, in Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut following raid at his residence in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search.

The action follows two summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being taken by ED officials along with them after he was detained in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case from his residence pic.twitter.com/VtjjuQJhxM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

He had appeared before the agency in Mumbai to record his statement on July 1 in connection with the case. After that, the ED had summoned him twice, but he had skipped the summonses citing his engagement with the ongoing Parliament session.

Sanjay Raut who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

"I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action began.

"I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena," Raut added.

During the ED search, a large number of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Raut's residence and staged protests against the agency's action. Holding safron flags and banners in their hands, the Sena MP's supporters also raised slogans against the ED.

At the ED office located in Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai, a large number of police have been deployed, an official told PTI.

Roads leading to the agency office have been kept shut for vehicles and barricades have been placed, he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)