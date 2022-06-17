ED summons to Rahul Gandhi: Maha BJP calls Congress protests 'nautanki'

The Congress has been protesting across the country against ED issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case

Rahul Gandhi. File pic

The Maharashtra BJP on Friday said the Congress’ protests against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi was “nautanki” (drama) and asked the party to focus on issues like Maratha and OBC reservations instead.

The Congress has been protesting across the country against ED issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case. Gandhi (51) had spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths from Monday to Wednesday during which he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read: Thane court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking transfer of defamation case



Show full article