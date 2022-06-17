Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Agnipath protests: One killed, trains torched as protests singe India
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > ED summons to Rahul Gandhi Maha BJP calls Congress protests nautanki

ED summons to Rahul Gandhi: Maha BJP calls Congress protests 'nautanki'

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Congress has been protesting across the country against ED issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case

ED summons to Rahul Gandhi: Maha BJP calls Congress protests 'nautanki'

Rahul Gandhi. File pic


The Maharashtra BJP on Friday said the Congress’ protests against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi was “nautanki” (drama) and asked the party to focus on issues like Maratha and OBC reservations instead.

The Congress has been protesting across the country against ED issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case. Gandhi (51) had spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths from Monday to Wednesday during which he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).




Also read: Thane court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking transfer of defamation case


Show full article

rahul gandhi congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK