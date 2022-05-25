Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On May 24, it was revealed that Malik has had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company for a long time, according to the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate against him in connection with a money-laundering case

ED summons two sons, wife of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case, none appear

Nawab Malik. File Pic


Enforcement Directorate in its chargesheet said that both the sons and wife of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik were summoned for interrogation, but none of them appeared in connection with Malik's money laundering case.

"Nawab Malik's wife Mehjabin was summoned twice whereas his son Faraj Malik was summoned 5 times in connection with a money laundering case. But none of them appeared before the ED," informed the chargesheet today morning.




On May 24, it was revealed that Malik has had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company for a long time, according to the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate against him in connection with a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai.


