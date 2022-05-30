Breaking News
Eight from two families are Thane's link to Sikkim accident, missing Nepal plane

Updated on: 30 May,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A small plane of Nepal's Tara Air went missing in the morning in the mountainous region of that country minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara

Eight from two families are Thane's link to Sikkim accident, missing Nepal plane

Representative image


A missing plane in the Himalayan nation of Nepal and an accident in the north-eastern state of Sikkim hogged public conversation in Thane on Sunday as eight of those involved in the two incidents are from here.

A small plane of Nepal's Tara Air went missing in the morning in the mountainous region of that country minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.




As per officials, among those on board are Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathi) and children Dhanush and Ritika, residents of Kapurbawadi here.


