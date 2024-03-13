Following clearance by Railway ministry, Curry Road will be renamed Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will become Dongri, and Marine Lines will be called Mumbadevi.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Eight railway stations along Mumbai's suburban rail network to be rechristened x 00:00

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved renaming eight Mumbai railway stations that currently carry names from the British colonial era.

Following clearance, Currey Road will be renamed Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will become Dongri, and Marine Lines will be called Mumbadevi. Cotton Green would be renamed Kalachowki, Charni Road as Girgaon, Dockyard Road as Mazgaon, and King Circle as Tirthakar Parshivnath, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, additionally, the Cabinet has proposed renaming Mumbai Central Station Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station, with a formal recommendation submitted to the Railways Ministry.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, for the construction of a Maharashtra Bhavan. The funding for this project was approved at the preceding budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly, per the ANI report.

Reportedly, in another move, the Cabinet approved renaming Ahmednagar district Ahilya Nagar.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved the development of a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar), the ANI report added.

The report further stated that the Cabinet meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as other Cabinet members, took place in the Sahyadri Guest House.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off ten high-speed Vande Bharat trains, including one from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this initiative, emphasising the benefits for the state's railway stations and local employment possibilities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as per the ANI report, said, "Today, PM Modi flagged off 10 Vande Bharat trains. Out of the 10 trains, one was inaugurated in Maharashtra. In the state, nine stations will benefit from the 'One station, one product' initiative of the government. This will provide employment opportunities to the locals. Earlier, Maharashtra got seven Vande Bharat trains. I thank the PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this."

In other slew of decisions, the Maharashtra cabinet also approved a new Marathi language policy that is aimed at establishing it as a language of knowledge acquisition and employment in the next 25 years, reported PTI. According to the report, the policy also aimed to develop strategies for the preservation and development of distinct Marathi dialects using modern technologies such as ChatGPT.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!