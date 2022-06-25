Eknath Shinde claims security of rebel MLAs' families withdrawn, Maha Home Minister denies allegations

The protection of Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn by order of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The government is responsible for protecting them and their families, Shinde tweeted

Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Maharashtra regarding "Malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 rebel MLAs".

“The protection of Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn by order of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," Shinde tweeted.

Responding to Shinde’s tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same.”

State Home Minister denied the allegations and said, “Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless.”