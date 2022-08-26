Eknath Shinde govt orders demolition of two coastal resorts allegedly owned by ex-minister Anil Parab

Demolition of two coastal resorts allegedly owned by ex-minister Anil Parab ordered after an expert panel finds violation
Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray with Anil Parab at the Dahi Handi utsav at Bandra (East) outside the collector’s office. Pic/Rane Ashish
While it fought the Uddhav Thackeray faction in the Assembly on Thursday, the Shinde Sena struck yet another blow to its adversaries, by ordering the demolition of coastal resorts, allegedly owned by former minister Anil Parab, considered very close to the Sena president.