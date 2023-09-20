Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena extends support to ‘Women's Reservation Bill’

Rahul Shewale highlighted the additional provision in the Women's Reservation Bill, which allocates one-third of the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, an initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has extended its support for the Women's Reservation Bill. Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale said on Tuesday, emphasizing the party's wholehearted endorsement of the bill, which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Shewale highlighted the additional provision in the bill, which allocates one-third of the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, an initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity.

"The Shiv Sena wholeheartedly welcomes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill), which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. As per the orders of our chief leader Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena is declaring its support for the bill. With the historic bill being tabled in the new parliament building, a new beginning for women in the country has commenced. The Women's Reservation Bill will further strengthen democracy in the nation," Shewale stated.

"50 per cent of the country's population was denied their basic political right. But all this is about to change. Now, we are in 'Amrit Kaal'. In this golden age, women will play a significant role in shaping the country's future. With reservations for women in state assemblies and the country's Parliament, women's participation in politics and governance will increase significantly. The new parliament building also marks the beginning of a new era for women, and we are hopeful about the bright future that Amrit Kaal holds for them," he added.

Hailing the decision of the Central government to grant 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislative bodies, Shewale said the decision to provide political reservation for women is revolutionary from political, social, and economic perspectives.

"While taking this decision, Shiv Sena pays its respects and tributes to Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, Rani Tarabai, Punyashlok Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, and Rani Laxmibai, the extraordinary women who have made invaluable contributions for Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena salutes and honours the memories of these brave and courageous women by pledging its support to the Women's Reservation Bill.”

Shewale concluded by congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for their unwavering commitment to this landmark legislation, which holds the promise of transforming the political landscape and empowering women across the nation.