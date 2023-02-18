Election Commission order in Shiv Sena case is an extension of 'Operation Lotus': AAP

In an attack on the BJP, the AAP said that under BJP rule, institution after institution has been destroyed and have been reduced to mere 'puppets' and 'rubberstamps'

Preeti Sharma Menon. Pic/official Twitter account

Reacting to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision in favor of the Eknath Shinde faction on the real 'Shiv Sena', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expressed shock and disappointment.

In an attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the AAP said that under BJP rule, institution after institution has been destroyed and have been reduced to mere 'puppets' and 'rubberstamps'.

"The Election Commission order in the Shiv Sena case, is an extension of 'Operation Lotus'. The brazen manner in which MLAs were 'bought', as though from a 'wholesale market', anti-defection proceedings were stayed , Modi Government and the Governor were dubious in their conduct and an illegal defection was given the colour of a party take over, are simply dangerous and strike at the very foundations of federalism of our constitution. We strongly condemn this decision of the Election Commission in the harshest possible manner,” Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai President, AAP.

Menon further said that BJP is basically undemocratic and is reflective of the anti-constitutional psyche of the RSS.

“BJP can only win with polarization or through state sponsored stealth. This has been happening in state after state. What is different in Maharashtra, is that an entire party was taken over illegally, throwing every rule and constitutional norm out of the window. BJP has made a mockery of both the democratic process and the electoral mandate. BJP's culture is one of naked power grab through any means. The conduct of the election commission has been such, that it will even put the proverbial 'caged parrot' to shame,” she added.

Menon further said that political rivalry is never personal. But the BJP has made it personal, in the manner in which it is targeting the Opposition parties in the state governments.

Intensifying attack on BJP, AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas said that the Lotus blooms where there is dirt and muck.

“Operation Lotus succeeded for the Congress and Shiv Sena, because there was 'dirt' there. The Aam Aadmi Party has been the only party against which 'Operation Lotus' didn't succeed and that is because there is 'no dirt here'. Our very foundation is clean politics and a new political culture. It is only the Aam Aadmi Party which has a playbook to defeat the BJP. It is only the Aam Aadmi Party, which is fighting the good fight against the BJP. Aam Aadmi Party is not just the alternative but the solution to Maharashtra's sordid politics", he said.