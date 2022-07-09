Breaking News
Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra
20,000 people facing repercussions of ex-Mumbai CP's directive to lodge FIRs against wrong-side driving
Mumbai: Man tears up passport pages to hide Maldives trip from wife, ends up in prison
Mumbai: School principal, trustee booked for atrocity against blind student
Mumbai: CSMT surgery on without affecting train traffic
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra

Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra

Premium

Updated on: 09 July,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Pandemic break over, power firms will recover fuel charges from this month

Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra

Men work on a high-voltage electrical pole, in Chembur. FAC is charged based on the varying price of fuel used to generate electricity. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Power consumers in the city and the rest of Maharashtra will again pay a fuel adjustment charge (FAC) in their monthly electricity bills. The state regulatory body had asked the utilities to suspend FAC, which is charged based on the varying price of fuel that is used to generate electricity, during the pandemic.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK