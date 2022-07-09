Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra

Pandemic break over, power firms will recover fuel charges from this month

Men work on a high-voltage electrical pole, in Chembur. FAC is charged based on the varying price of fuel used to generate electricity. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Power consumers in the city and the rest of Maharashtra will again pay a fuel adjustment charge (FAC) in their monthly electricity bills. The state regulatory body had asked the utilities to suspend FAC, which is charged based on the varying price of fuel that is used to generate electricity, during the pandemic.