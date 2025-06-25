Taking to X, the Maharashtra CM paid tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Emergency marks a dark chapter in Indian democracy.

Taking to X, the Maharashtra CM paid tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy.

"25th June 1975, observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Emergency marks a dark chapter in Indian democracy. We pay solemn tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy," Fadnavis said on X.

The Emergency, declared on this day in 1975, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's post-independence history. Fundamental rights were suspended, press freedoms curtailed, and democratic institutions were silenced. In 2024, the Government of India officially notified June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to ensure that this critical period is not forgotten and the sanctity of democracy is consistently upheld.

The Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Delhi government, will commemorate Samvidhan Hatya today at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi, marking 50 years since the imposition of Emergency in India in 1975. The solemn occasion will serve as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding democratic values and constitutional rights.

Union Minister Amit Shah will flag off the "Long Live Democracy Yatra" by MYBharat volunteers. The Yatra will travel across the country to spread awareness about constitutional values, democratic rights, and the lessons from the Emergency.

On the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sharply criticised the Congress government of 1975 for undermining democratic institutions and suppressing fundamental rights.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to those who resisted the Emergency, calling them defenders of India's democratic soul.

"We salute every person who stood firm in the fight against the Emergency! These were the people from all over India, from all walks of life, from diverse ideologies who worked closely with each other with one aim: to protect India's democratic fabric and to preserve the ideals for which our freedom fighters devoted their lives," the PM Modi X post read.

"It was their collective struggle that ensured that the then Congress Government had to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they badly lost," PM Modi said.

Fifty years ago, between 25 June 1975 and 21 March 1977, Indira Gandhi's government unleashed a wave of repression, imprisoning lakhs of people without justification and muzzling the media. The Emergency stripped citizens of their fundamental rights and undermined the country's democratic fabric.

PM Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment to constitutional values and the vision of a developed India, working to uplift the poor and downtrodden.

Terming it one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history, PM Modi said the imposition of the Emergency by the Congress not only violated the spirit of the Constitution but also placed "democracy under arrest".

"No Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled, and attempts were made to control the courts. The 42nd Amendment is a prime example of their shenanigans. The poor, marginalised and downtrodden were particularly targeted, including their dignity insulted," he said.