Juhu's historic Chandan Talkies, the city's last remaining single-screen theatre, has been demolished following its closure in 2017. Owner Sameer Joshi discusses the reasons behind the shutdown, citing dwindling audiences and the rise of streaming platforms.

(PICS/Anurag Ahire)

Listen to this article End of an era: Juhu's iconic Chandan Talkies demolished after closing its doors in 2017 x 00:00

Juhu's iconic Chandan Talkies, the last remaining single-screen cinema in the area, has been demolished after being shut down in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the downfall of the single-screen cinema, Sameer Joshi, the owner of Chandan Talkies cited the changing nature of the film industry and its impact on attendance. "There are very few films today that appeal to the masses. For a cinema like ours, which has a 650-seat capacity, it became a struggle to fill even 100 seats," he explained. He also highlighted the rise of web streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, which he believes have further harmed the business. "People are opting for alternative modes of entertainment. Web platforms have severely impacted our industry," Joshi remarked.

He also lamented the lack of governmental support in keeping single-screen cinemas alive. "Despite having 4K projection, modern seats, and state-of-the-art sound systems, the government has not provided any meaningful assistance. They are more focused on fiscal policies and GST collection, yet they fail to understand that businesses must evolve with the times," Joshi added. He mentioned that the Single Screen Owners Association had made several requests for aid, but these had fallen on deaf ears.

Trade analyst Amod Mehra reflected on the closure of the cinema, recalling his many visits to Chandan, which first opened in 1973. "It's difficult to fathom that so many single-screen theatres are shutting down. While I understand that it's a business decision, the government should intervene to preserve this part of the city's cultural heritage," he said.

For local residents, the theatre held a special place in their hearts. Shadab Shaikh, an auto-rickshaw driver, fondly remembered the theatre as the last affordable cinema in the area. "Chandan was the only place with reasonable ticket prices, between Rs 150-180. The crowd there was always full of energy, whistling, clapping, and sometimes even shouting out loud. It was a real cinematic experience," he recalled.

With the demolition of Chandan Talkies, a piece of Mumbai's cultural history has been lost, leaving behind a nostalgic void for the city’s moviegoers.