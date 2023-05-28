Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake levels dipping
Mumbai Crime: Farzi Rs 2,000-note peddler held
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard rescued from well
Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents
Mumbai: Target met but desilting still continues
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ensure BJP wins maximum seats in upcoming polls Ex MP tells party workers in Mahas Thane

Ensure BJP wins maximum seats in upcoming polls: Ex-MP tells party workers in Maha's Thane

Updated on: 28 May,2023 09:39 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Senior BJP leader and former Thane MP Jagannath Patil on Sunday urged the party cadres to make efforts and ensure that the party wins maximum seats in the next year's Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections

Ensure BJP wins maximum seats in upcoming polls: Ex-MP tells party workers in Maha's Thane

File photo

Listen to this article
Ensure BJP wins maximum seats in upcoming polls: Ex-MP tells party workers in Maha's Thane
x
00:00

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Thane MP Jagannath Patil on Sunday urged the party cadres to make efforts and ensure that the party wins maximum seats in the next year's Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.


Addressing the party workers at a gathering organised to mark the 101st edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.


"The Bharatiya Janata Party's alliance with the Shiv Sena is here to stay, but the workers should ensure that our party bags more seats than what it had won last time. There should be only one aim - to ensure that BJP gets more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha," Patil, a former Maharashtra minister said.


Also read: Metro 2B corridor row: We wasted time relying on elected officials, say residents

BJP's Thane unit president Niranjan Davkhare urged the party workers to reach out to as many people as they can during the 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan' being undertaken throughout the country between May 30 and June 30 he said.

The Lok Sabha elections in the country are due in April/May 2024, while the Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be held after that in October/November next year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
thane maharashtra bharatiya janata party mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK