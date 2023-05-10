Breaking News
Ensure farmers get seeds, crop loan on time: Maharashtra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar to officials

Updated on: 10 May,2023 12:30 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. File Pic

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has directed officials of the Konkan division to ensure farmers get seeds, fertilisers and crop loan on time.


He was speaking during a review meeting with the Konkan division officials on Tuesday ahead of kharif season.




The minister said the officials should ensure that benefits and schemes of the government reaches the farmers at their door steps.


Also Read: Banks insisting on CIBIL score of farmers before crop loan disbursement would face FIRs: Devendra Fadnavis

The officials should study the geographical situation of the region and plan the kharif programme accordingly, he said.

Efforts should be made for cultivation of mango, cashew and paddy on a larger area, he said.

The officials should ensure that farmers affected by the unseasonal rains get compensation, he said.

Officiating divisional commissioner Rajendra Bhosle informed the meeting that 4,29,000 hectares of area has been earmarked for the kharif season. A production target of 11,61,000 metric tonnes was planned and an increase of 22 per cent on an average is anticipated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra thane mumbai mumbai news news

