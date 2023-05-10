Ensure farmers get seeds, crop loan on time: Maharashtra agriculture minister Abdul Sattar to officials

Sattar said the officials should ensure that benefits and schemes of the government reaches the farmers at their door steps

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. File Pic

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has directed officials of the Konkan division to ensure farmers get seeds, fertilisers and crop loan on time.

He was speaking during a review meeting with the Konkan division officials on Tuesday ahead of kharif season.

The minister said the officials should ensure that benefits and schemes of the government reaches the farmers at their door steps.

The officials should study the geographical situation of the region and plan the kharif programme accordingly, he said.

Efforts should be made for cultivation of mango, cashew and paddy on a larger area, he said.

The officials should ensure that farmers affected by the unseasonal rains get compensation, he said.

Officiating divisional commissioner Rajendra Bhosle informed the meeting that 4,29,000 hectares of area has been earmarked for the kharif season. A production target of 11,61,000 metric tonnes was planned and an increase of 22 per cent on an average is anticipated.

