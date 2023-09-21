EOW grills Shiv Sena (UBT) leader for 5 hours over 'irregularities' in khichdi distribution during Covid-19

Amol Kirtikar, son of former Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, appeared before EOW officials at Crawford Market in South Mumbai around 11.30 am on Wednesday

The EOW grilled Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar for five hours over 'irregularities' in khichdi distribution during Covid-19.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar on Wednesday in connection with the alleged "khichdi scam" worth Rs 6.37 crore, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Kirtikar, son of former Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar, appeared before EOW officials at Crawford Market in South Mumbai around 11.30 am on Wednesday, the official told PTI.

The EOW questioned him for five hours over the alleged Rs 6.37-crore khichdi scam, he said.

Former MP Gajanan Kirtikar is now with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The EOW has started a probe in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi, a preparation of rice and lentils, to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The contract for this had been awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

EOW suspects Amol Kirtikar helped the contractor bag the order for khichdi distribution.

The EOW move in this matter stems from alleged irregularities worth Rs 12,024 crore in BMC, observed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to look into it.

Last month, the agency questioned Suraj Chavan, a close aide of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with the matter, an official had told PTI.

Last week, Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police for the second time this week in connection with an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags for Covid-19 victims.

Pednekar reached the EOW office in south Mumbai at around 11 am, PTI reported.

The EOW had registered the case against Pednekar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and the purchase of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022, when the term of the BMC's general body ended. Fresh civic elections are yet to be held.

