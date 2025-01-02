The rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation were supported by Riwild Sanctuary, Ashwamedh Pratisthan, and the Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial Wing

The bird has made a full recovery

The tireless efforts of wildlife rescuers and veterinarians saved the life of a Eurasian Griffon Vulture found unconscious in Wadala, Mumbai, on December 12. After 15 days of treatment, including cold laser therapy and pain management, the bird made a full recovery and was released back into its natural habitat on December 30.

“It was severely dehydrated with nerve and joint injuries on its right limb, preventing it from walking or taking off,” said Honorary Wildlife Warden and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma. Initial treatment included cage rest and pain management with cold laser therapy. “After recovery, it was shifted to our flight cage facility for rehabilitation, which lasted three weeks,” Sharma said . Veterinarian Dr Rina Dev explained, “The bird showed signs of neurological distress, with elevated kidney values, gait imbalance, and incoordination. We administered a combination of pain management drugs, nervine stimulants, and supplements. Over time, its appetite and motor movements significantly improved.”

The rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation were supported by Riwild Sanctuary, Ashwamedh Pratisthan, and the Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial Wing.

The Eurasian Griffon Vulture (Gyps fulvus), categorised as ‘Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is widely found across Europe, North Africa, West Asia, and India. Known for its large size, it features a pale tawny body, whitish ruff, and yellowish bill.

