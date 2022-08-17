Breaking News
Ex-BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj's tweet hints at imminent arrest of 'big' NCP leader

Updated on: 17 August,2022 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

"Save this tweet. One NCP big - big leader will meet Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh soon!" Kamboj tweeted

A social media post by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing functionary Mohit Kamboj implying that one more "big" Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader would go to jail soon sparked a row on Wednesday.


Opposition leaders said Kamboj's tweet amounts to intimidating the people critical of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

"Save this tweet. One NCP big - big leader will meet Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh soon!" Kamboj tweeted.


NCP leaders and former ministers Malik and Deshmukh are in jail in Mumbai in connection with separate money laundering cases.

Kamboj's tweet came against the backdrop of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar's critical remarks against the Shinde-led government.

As the tweet caused a row, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar told reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here that Kamboj has tweeted in his personal capacity "but he has a strike rate of 100 per cent".

Senior NCP leader and former state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the practice of some spokespersons of the BJP making certain announcements and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following them up with action has become a "new normal in the last couple of years".

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged blackmailing has become a "business as usual" for the BJP.

"The BJP uses probe agencies to target its opponents. Our fight will continue against such people," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

