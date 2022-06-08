Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 01:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh seeks default bail in corruption case, claims CBI charge sheet 'incomplete'

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic


Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday sought default bail from a special court here in a corruption case against him being probed by the CBI, claiming the probe agency has filed an "incomplete" charge sheet in the case.

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case.




Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is lodged in the Arthtur Road jail in Mumbai.


