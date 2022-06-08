Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh seeks default bail in corruption case, claims CBI charge sheet 'incomplete'

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday sought default bail from a special court here in a corruption case against him being probed by the CBI, claiming the probe agency has filed an "incomplete" charge sheet in the case.

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is lodged in the Arthtur Road jail in Mumbai.

