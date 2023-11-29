Mumbai police Wednesday arrested former city mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Datta Dalvi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Ex-Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi held for 'objectionable' remarks against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Mumbai police Wednesday arrested former city mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Datta Dalvi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A police official in Bhandup told news wire PTI that during a probe, the police found that a meeting was organised on Sunday by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in suburban Bhandup where Dalvi allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Shinde.

ADVERTISEMENT

On that basis, an FIR was registered against Dalvi under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 (b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

He was arrested from Bhandup area on Wednesday, the official said. An investigation was underway into the case.

Thane cops arrest 2 more persons in payment gateway fraud case

Meanwhile, police in Maharashtra’s Thane arrested two more persons in connection with the case of breaching the system of a payment gateway service provider and detection of suspicious transactions worth Rs 16,180 crore, officials said. With this, 11 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Also read: Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar rebukes a teaching job aspirant; video goes viral

A 30-year-old Chartered Accountant from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and a 35-year-old businessman from Kandivali in neighbouring Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday night after their involvement in the crime was established during investigation, a police release said.

The Thane police in Maharashtra earlier arrested nine persons after their involvement in the crime came to light. The accused allegedly set up several partnership firms on bogus documents to launder the amount, the police said.

According to the police, the fraud was taking place for a long time, but it came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Srinagar police station here about the hacking of payment gateway system of the company in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off.

During the probe, the cyber cell team came across suspicious transactions of more than Rs 16,180 crore.

The Naupada police in the city on October 6 registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. (With inputs from agencies)