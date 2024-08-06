Exclusive interview: Trailblazing Maharashtra policewoman on her journey from Ironman to Ultraman

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day, Ashwini Deore said, "I am confident I can complete the Ultraman and will make my country proud once again."

Ashwini Deore, a woman police naik from Maharashtra's Nashik became the first woman cop in the state police force to complete one of the toughest competitions in the world, Ironman, that includes a series of long-distance triathlon races consisting of a swim, bicycle ride and a marathon. She is now preparing to participate in the Ultraman scheduled to be held in Florida, USA, next February. She had also participated in the Comrade Marathon held last month in South Africa.