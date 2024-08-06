Breaking News
Exclusive interview: Trailblazing Maharashtra policewoman on her journey from Ironman to Ultraman

Updated on: 06 August,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

In an exclusive conversation with mid-day, Ashwini Deore said, "I am confident I can complete the Ultraman and will make my country proud once again."

Ashwini Deore. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Ashwini Deore is the first woman cop in the state police force to complete the Ironman
  2. She is now preparing to participate in the Ultraman in Florida next year
  3. However, she is struggling to meet her financial needs to make it to the competition

Ashwini Deore, a woman police naik from Maharashtra's Nashik became the first woman cop in the state police force to complete one of the toughest competitions in the world, Ironman, that includes a series of long-distance triathlon races consisting of a swim, bicycle ride and a marathon. She is now preparing to participate in the Ultraman scheduled to be held in Florida, USA, next February. She had also participated in the Comrade Marathon held last month in South Africa. 

