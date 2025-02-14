The RBI has imposed restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank, barring it from granting loans, making investments, or allowing withdrawals due to financial concerns. Depositors can claim up Rs 5 lakh under DICGC.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed stringent restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai, citing serious financial concerns. As per ANI, the central bank has barred the lender from undertaking key financial activities without prior approval, effective from the close of business on 13 February 2025.

Why has RBI taken action?

According to the RBI’s official notice, the restrictions were placed due to "supervisory concerns arising from recent material developments" at the bank. While the exact nature of these concerns has not been specified, the move suggests a lack of financial stability, which could put depositors' funds at risk.

The bank has been facing financial struggles in recent years. As per ANI, New India Co-operative Bank reported consecutive losses—Rs 227.8 million in the financial year ending March 2024, following a loss of Rs 307.5 million in the previous fiscal year. Its advances also declined to Rs 11.75 billion as of 31 March 2024, down from Rs 13.30 billion a year earlier, indicating a shrinking loan portfolio.

What restrictions has RBI imposed?

The RBI has prohibited the bank from:

Granting or renewing loans and advances

Making fresh investments

Borrowing funds or accepting new deposits

Disbursing payments except for essential expenses such as salaries, rent, and utility bills

Selling, transferring, or disposing of its assets without prior RBI approval

In addition, the bank has been directed not to allow any withdrawals from savings or current accounts. However, depositors will be entitled to claim up to Rs 5,00,000 under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme.

Will the bank shut down?

Despite these restrictions, the RBI has clarified that the bank’s licence has not been cancelled. The lender will continue to operate under supervision, and the restrictions will remain in force for six months, during which the RBI will review the bank’s financial condition.

The situation mirrors previous interventions by the RBI, such as the action taken against Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank in 2019 due to financial irregularities. In that case, Centrum Financial Services eventually took over the struggling lender.

An email sent to the bank’s nodal officer seeking a response did not receive an immediate reply. Meanwhile, the RBI has assured that it will continue to monitor the situation and take further necessary actions in the interest of depositors.

(With inputs from ANI)