Exploring the role of ITMS in Mumbais traffic management
Exploring the role of ITMS in Mumbai's traffic management

Updated on: 26 March,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

The ITMS is a technological intervention designed to streamline traffic flow, reduce congestion and improve overall traffic efficiency in Mumbai

Exploring the role of ITMS in Mumbai's traffic management

Key Highlights

  1. Navigating through the labyrinthine streets of Mumbai can be quite a challenge
  2. To combat the growing problem, a solution offered was an ITMS
  3. The ITMS is a technological intervention designed to streamline traffic flow

Navigating through the labyrinthine streets of Mumbai can be quite a challenge given its perpetual congestion. This leads to nightmarish commutes and to combat the growing problem, a solution offered was an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

