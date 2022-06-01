Fadnavis asks Maharashtra govt to slash duties on fuel after Centre clears GST dues

Fuel prices are not covered under the Goods and Services Tax and every state has the right to decide excise duty rates. Maharashtra is said to have the highest rate in the country

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo

After the Centre cleared the GST dues to states, with Maharashtra getting the largest share, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government should now slash the excise duties on fuel and provide relief to the common man.

Fuel prices are not covered under the Goods and Services Tax and every state has the right to decide excise duty rates. Maharashtra is said to have the highest rate in the country.

After the Centre cleared the GST dues on May 31, Fadnavis shared the official release from the Union government on Twitter and highlighted the fact that Maharashtra had received Rs 14,145 crore.

Show full article