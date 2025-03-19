Breaking News
Fadnavis denies existence of Koyta Gang, calls it youth mischief

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

CM claims youth-driven crimes aren’t part of a syndicate; warns against using minors for crime

Fadnavis denies existence of Koyta Gang, calls it youth mischief

CCTV footage of the Koyta gang in action in Pune


Pune residents can breathe a sigh of relief as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that there is no Koyta (sickle) Gang. In fact, Fadnavis stated that nearly 60 per cent of those arrested in connection with these crimes are below 18 years of age. “Many of those arrested are just 13 or 15 years old. Youngsters trying to establish themselves as dadas (goons) are committing these acts. There is no crime syndicate or Koyta Gang,” he said.


The so-called Koyta Gang has been a cause for concern in Pune and surrounding areas, with miscreants moving around at night, vandalising cars and two-wheelers, and even robbing people of valuables, including jewellery.


On Tuesday, during the question hour in the state legislative Assembly, the issue of this gang and its impact on Pune residents was raised. Responding to the query, Fadnavis admitted that the involvement of young people in such crimes is concerning. 


The CM further said his government has launched a programme called Disha to rehabilitate minors caught in such cases. At the same time, he issued a warning: “If anyone uses children for crime, even those instigating them will be booked under the same case,” said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department. 

Seven new police stations for Pune
The chief minister admitted that Pune has expanded so much that policing large jurisdictions has become difficult. To improve law and order, the government has approved the setup of seven new police stations. Among them, Baner, Kharadi, Wagholi, and Ambegaon have been confirmed. 

13-15
Age group of those arrested

Pune mumbai police devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai

